Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Trading Up 0.6%

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.74. Approximately 1,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
