Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Trading Up 0.6%

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.74. Approximately 1,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.6 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.