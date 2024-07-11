Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,765.05

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.05 ($35.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,900 ($37.15). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,900 ($37.15), with a volume of 126,288 shares.

GRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.42) to GBX 3,340 ($42.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.72) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.19) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,833.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,765.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,086.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,846 ($36.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,114.36). Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

