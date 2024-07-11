Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($17.61). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.87), with a volume of 4,429 shares.
Gresham House Strategic Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £63.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,395.
About Gresham House Strategic
Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.
