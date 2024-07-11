Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 288,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,196,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Groupon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $576.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 28.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

