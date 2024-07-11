GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,764 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.