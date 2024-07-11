GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 22,807 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10.
Apartment Income REIT Profile
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
