GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 34,940 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of MBIA worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MBIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

