GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 46,394 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of UP Fintech worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $788.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on TIGR

UP Fintech Profile

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.