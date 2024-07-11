GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 14,390 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.05.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

