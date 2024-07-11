GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 23,081 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $435,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

MSGE stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

