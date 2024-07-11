GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 53,981 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

