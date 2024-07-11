GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 737,323 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 737,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.83% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

