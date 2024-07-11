GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

