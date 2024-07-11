GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of FARO Technologies worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $317.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.