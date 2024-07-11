GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 242.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $880.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $966.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $874.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

