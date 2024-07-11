GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,465 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6,724.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 658,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

