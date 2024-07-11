GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 21,526 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 327,641 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 261,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,087,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.