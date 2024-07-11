GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 37,424 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

