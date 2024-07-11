GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 39,733 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of LendingClub worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $2,970,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 526.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE LC opened at $8.95 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.