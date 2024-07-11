GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 48,714 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 288.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,714 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.