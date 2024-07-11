GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 7,101 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTH opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

