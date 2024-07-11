GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 95,606 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.44% of Destination XL Group worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $115.49 million during the quarter.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXLG

About Destination XL Group

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.