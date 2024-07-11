GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

