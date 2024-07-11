GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $545.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

