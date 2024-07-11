GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 22,727 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,272 shares of company stock worth $7,981,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.