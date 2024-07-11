GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 61,225 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

