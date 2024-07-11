GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,564 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of The Pennant Group worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $738.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

