GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PROG were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRG. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

