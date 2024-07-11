GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

