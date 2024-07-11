GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,051,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 64,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

