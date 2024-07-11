GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 334.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Microvast worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microvast by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,358,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 629,456 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVST. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of MVST opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvast had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $81.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

