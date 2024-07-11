GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 278.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Vitesse Energy worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTS stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

