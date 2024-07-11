GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.26 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.