GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.24% of Groupon worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

