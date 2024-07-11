GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 206.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $7,055,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

