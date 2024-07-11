GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 467.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,834,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

