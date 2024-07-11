GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of MoneyLion worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,833,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $740.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.74. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.