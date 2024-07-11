GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 632,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Amarin worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.95. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

