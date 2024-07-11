GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.38 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 202.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Carriage Services worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

