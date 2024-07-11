GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,894 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 in the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

