GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

