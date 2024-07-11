GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CS Disco worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

NYSE:LAW opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $308.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

