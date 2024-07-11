GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Youdao worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Youdao Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE DAO opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of -0.04. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.