GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $921,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 91,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.