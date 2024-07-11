GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $955,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile



Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.



