GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EHang were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in EHang by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EHang by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EH stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. EHang Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

