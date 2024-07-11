GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 271.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,318 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

