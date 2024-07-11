GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Arteris worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,075 shares of company stock worth $749,621. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

