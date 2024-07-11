GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Natural Resource Partners worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after buying an additional 420,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 62.93% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

