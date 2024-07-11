GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Redfin worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Redfin by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.66. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

